Verde Capital Management Acquires 10,868 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 429,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

