VeraBank N.A. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

