Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $36.54 on Monday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 730.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

