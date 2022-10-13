Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.35. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 8,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Velo3D Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velo3D by 1.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Velo3D by 90.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

