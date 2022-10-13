Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.67 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Velas has a total market cap of $105.67 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00059588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,362,351,901 coins and its circulating supply is 2,362,351,898 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Velas has a current supply of 2,362,351,939.5551543. The last known price of Velas is 0.04473993 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,510,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

