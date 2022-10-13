Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.79

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.79 and last traded at $152.84, with a volume of 7904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

