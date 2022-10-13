VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $66.03 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

