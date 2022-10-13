Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

