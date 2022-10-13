Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

