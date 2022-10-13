Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,438,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,860,000 after buying an additional 11,675,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,094,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,893,000 after buying an additional 3,641,053 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,546,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,145,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,184,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,523,000 after purchasing an additional 319,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,387,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,571,000 after purchasing an additional 319,421 shares during the period.

