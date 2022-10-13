Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $86.03.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.