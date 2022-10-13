Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $324.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.85 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

