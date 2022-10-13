Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.58

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 7793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
