Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.58

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 7793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 770,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.