Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.88. 25,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.33 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

