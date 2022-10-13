Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.49. 130,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.33 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

