Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.07

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.07 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 11704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 402,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

