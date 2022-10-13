Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 2.56% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $407,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,941,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. 247,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.