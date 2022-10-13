Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 475,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 143,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 1,443,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.