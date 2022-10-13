Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

