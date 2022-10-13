Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.63

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.63 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 29388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 91,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

