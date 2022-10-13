Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

Valvoline stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

