Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $61.06. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

