Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.13. Valhi shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 31 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $739.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

