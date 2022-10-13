Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $216,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

