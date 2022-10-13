Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 14,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,865,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

