Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $18.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

