USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. USDD has a market cap of $804.23 million and approximately $89.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 804,600,341 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 802,017,458.551447. The last known price of USDD is 0.99968387 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $122,331,499.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

