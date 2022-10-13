USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of USD Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,278. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. USD Partners had a return on equity of 261.10% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

