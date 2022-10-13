USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.81 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,812,598,467 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USD Coin has a current supply of 45,953,882,867.41015. The last known price of USD Coin is 1.00007285 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6485 active market(s) with $3,379,462,211.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centre.io/usdc.”

