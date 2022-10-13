USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

USNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of USNA opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.78. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

