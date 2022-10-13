Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.93

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 5612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UE shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.