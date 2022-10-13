UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $32.34 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

