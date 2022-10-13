United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.64.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $276.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.82 and a 200-day moving average of $293.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

