United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $158.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

