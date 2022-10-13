United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

