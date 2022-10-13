United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $34.23

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.23, but opened at $35.02. United Airlines shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 150,303 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.