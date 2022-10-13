Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unisys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

