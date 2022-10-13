Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Unisys Stock Performance
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.