Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as low as $186.99 and last traded at $188.88, with a volume of 13246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

