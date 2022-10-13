Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

