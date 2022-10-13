Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.48.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.