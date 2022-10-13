Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Umpqua Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

