Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Down 0.7 %

Umpqua stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.