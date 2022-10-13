Umee (UMEE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $187.87 Million

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and $631,483.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umee has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee (UMEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cosmos platform. Umee has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Umee is 0.01497972 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $925,161.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umee.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.