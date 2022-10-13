UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.72.
UDR Trading Down 1.0 %
UDR opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UDR Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of UDR
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
