UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.72.

UDR opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

