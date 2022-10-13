UBS Group Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $465.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

NOW opened at $369.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.08 and its 200 day moving average is $462.86. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $365.93 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

