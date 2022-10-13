UBS Group Cuts Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target to 195.00

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.33.

GJNSY stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

