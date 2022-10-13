UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €123.08 ($125.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.08. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

