UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €119.12 ($121.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.46. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

