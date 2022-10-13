UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Basf Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at €42.14 ($42.99) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

