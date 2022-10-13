U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) & Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $250.46 million 0.29 -$70.61 million ($9.28) -0.61 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.37 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Well Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -32.83% N/A -21.15% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

