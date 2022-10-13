Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.43

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 26912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

